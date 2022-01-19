$223.20 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $223.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $775.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.77 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.63 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDS opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

