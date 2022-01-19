252,696 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.05% of KT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KT by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KT by 57.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,652. KT Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

