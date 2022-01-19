$28.67 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $28.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.52. 29,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

