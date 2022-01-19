315,000 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 36,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.