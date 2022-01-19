32,425 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,362,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

