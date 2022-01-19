34,133,476 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,133,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 79.15% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $826,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

