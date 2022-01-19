$441.32 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post $441.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

