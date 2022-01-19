$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $295.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.09 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.