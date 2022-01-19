$48.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $48.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,703. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.