5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPLSF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FPLSF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

