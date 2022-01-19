6,699 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

