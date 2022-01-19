$849.10 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $849.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $902.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $601.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 750,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,556. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

