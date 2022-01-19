85,772 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $16,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veoneer by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

