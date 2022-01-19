860 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $86,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $326.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.