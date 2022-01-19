Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aalberts presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AALBF opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

