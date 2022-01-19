Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

