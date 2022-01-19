Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

ACEL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 10,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,119. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

