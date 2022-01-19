Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) Insider Mark Fautley Buys 8,650 Shares of Stock

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) insider Mark Fautley bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,947.50 ($13,572.79).

LON:ACC opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Access Intelligence Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market cap of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

