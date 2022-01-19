Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) Insider Mark Fautley Buys 8,650 Shares of Stock

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) insider Mark Fautley bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,947.50 ($13,572.79).
LON:ACC opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Access Intelligence Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market cap of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.
About Access Intelligence
