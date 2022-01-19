Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 3.3%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.95 and last traded at $178.40. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.

ACXIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

