Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.76 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

