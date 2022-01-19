Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.16. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

