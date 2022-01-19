Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $488.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

