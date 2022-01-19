Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 240.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Lennox International worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 421.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $292.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $268.74 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.