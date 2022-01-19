Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

