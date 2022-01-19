Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,132 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

