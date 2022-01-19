Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,958.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $84,958.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.98 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00335627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00901838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00079799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.19 or 0.00482465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00259197 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

