AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 1,086,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $3,838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 52.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

