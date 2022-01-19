Adshares Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $49.80 million and $2.46 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00188011 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,984 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

