Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

