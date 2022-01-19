Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.