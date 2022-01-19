Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.