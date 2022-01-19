Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,523 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

