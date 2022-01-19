Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

