Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 14,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.