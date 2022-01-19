AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

