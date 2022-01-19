Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 47,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,625. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

