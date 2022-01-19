Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 170.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Affirm by 3,534.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 123,081 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $3,691,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $161,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.