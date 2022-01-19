AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

