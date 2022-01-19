AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,908 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

