AGF Investments Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 68 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,477.75 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,686.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,772.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.