AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,652 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

