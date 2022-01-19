AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

