AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

