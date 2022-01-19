AGF Investments Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 457.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

