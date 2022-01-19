AGF Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Entergy stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

