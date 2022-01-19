Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird Sells 15,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGTI stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $62,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

