Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $63,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

