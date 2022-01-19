AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post $53.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AGFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

