AIGH Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,619 shares during the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,509. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $211.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

