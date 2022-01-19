AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Annovis Bio worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,912. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

